Stars Group (TSG) Upgraded at Desjardins

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of TSG opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Stars Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stars Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stars Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stars Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stars Group by 167.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,874,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.