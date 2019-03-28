Stag Industrial (STAG) and MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Critical Review

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial pays out 79.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Stag Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stag Industrial and MedEquities Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $350.99 million 9.87 $92.92 million $1.79 16.40 MedEquities Realty Trust $57.26 million 6.09 $5.66 million $1.14 9.61

Stag Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stag Industrial and MedEquities Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 3 4 0 2.57 MedEquities Realty Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11

Stag Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $27.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given MedEquities Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedEquities Realty Trust is more favorable than Stag Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and MedEquities Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 24.98% 6.16% 3.05% MedEquities Realty Trust 9.89% 1.88% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Stag Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stag Industrial beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Operating Partnership).

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

