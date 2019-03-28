SSR Mining (SSRM) Raised to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.70 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.60. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 8.81.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

