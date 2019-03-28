Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 58,908 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,908 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CWM LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $99.10 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,957.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $314,747.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $118.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.15.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

