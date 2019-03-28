Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 725.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 327.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,811,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

