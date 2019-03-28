Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 669,186 Shares of Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 424.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.47% of Infinera worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $766.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

