Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,676. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
