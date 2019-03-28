Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,676. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 664,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.