Spirit Airlines (SAVE) PT Lowered to $83.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

SAVE opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 786.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 110,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 92.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,517,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

