Spectrum Hits One Day Volume of $53,977.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $105,589.00 and $53,977.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.01504718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,059,940,000 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

