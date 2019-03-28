SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,530,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 980% from the previous session’s volume of 326,792 shares.The stock last traded at $49.82 and had previously closed at $49.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

