SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 1,016,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,949. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

