Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 242,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 344,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/southwest-airlines-co-luv-shares-bought-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.