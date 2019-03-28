South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $30,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,357,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,732,000 after acquiring an additional 512,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,366,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $17,716,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

