Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 131,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,941,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

SRNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 310.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 290,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,470,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

