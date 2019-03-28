Soligenix (SNGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 146.45% and a negative return on equity of 144.47%.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNGX. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

