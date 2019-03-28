Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 253,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSMT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 265,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sofinnova Investments Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/sofinnova-investments-inc-invests-1-96-million-in-osmotica-pharmaceuticals-plc-osmt.html.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.