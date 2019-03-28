Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.78 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $336,829.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,082,808.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,457,080 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,220 over the last 90 days.

SNAP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047,928. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.14. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

