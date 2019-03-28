SmartFinancial (SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 13,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $265.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

