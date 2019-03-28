Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $31.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/sit-investment-associates-inc-has-31-46-million-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.