Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $181.11 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/simon-property-group-inc-spg-stake-lessened-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.