Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.60.
Shares of SLAB opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $110.70.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
