Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of SLAB opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

