Signify (LIGHT) PT Set at €27.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.95 ($27.85).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

