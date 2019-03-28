Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.76 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

SIG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,164,000 after acquiring an additional 166,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

