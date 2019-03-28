Siemens (SIEGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Siemens from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

