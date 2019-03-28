SI-Bone (SIBN) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN) is one of 119 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SI-Bone to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-Bone and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million -$17.45 million -25.62 SI-Bone Competitors $1.50 billion $148.34 million 46.63

SI-Bone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SI-Bone and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00 SI-Bone Competitors 773 2757 4942 251 2.54

SI-Bone currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.06%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 378.52%. Given SI-Bone’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-Bone has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone N/A N/A N/A SI-Bone Competitors -32.18% -41.44% -14.26%

Summary

SI-Bone competitors beat SI-Bone on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

