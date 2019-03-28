Shorty (SHORTY) Reaches Market Cap of $826,788.00

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Shorty has a total market cap of $826,788.00 and $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shorty has traded flat against the US dollar. One Shorty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shorty Coin Profile

Shorty (SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shorty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

