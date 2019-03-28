Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Drops By 0.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,848 shares, a decrease of 0.3% from the February 28th total of 1,428,767 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,409,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

