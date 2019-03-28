Short Interest in Legacy Reserves Inc (LGCY) Rises By 39.9%

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,146,593 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 5,822,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,154,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,995,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,175. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,898,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGCY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.71. Legacy Reserves has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

