Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Drops By 2.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,293,726 shares, a decline of 2.7% from the February 28th total of 47,598,618 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,101,032 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 342,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $150,725.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 732,819 shares in the company, valued at $322,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

