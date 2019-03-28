Shore Community Bank (SHRC) versus United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Financial Contrast

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shore Community Bank and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shore Community Bank and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.20 $14.02 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A United Security Bancshares 34.00% 13.19% 1.57%

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

