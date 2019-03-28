Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TATE. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.92 ($9.28).

TATE opened at GBX 704 ($9.20) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 522.60 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 738.40 ($9.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

