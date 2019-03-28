Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,202,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 827% from the previous session’s volume of 453,291 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $30.48.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 692,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.78.
About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.
