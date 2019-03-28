Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,202,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 827% from the previous session’s volume of 453,291 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $30.48.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 692,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $485.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.78.

WARNING: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/shoe-carnival-scvl-sees-large-volume-increase-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.