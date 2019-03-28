Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.
Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 151,586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.
