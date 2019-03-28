SGL Carbon SE (SGL) Receives €10.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of SGL traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €8.03 ($9.33). The stock had a trading volume of 470,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of €12.07 ($14.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

