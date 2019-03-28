Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after buying an additional 189,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,660,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,342,000 after buying an additional 189,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of SRG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/seritage-growth-properties-srg-holdings-cut-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.