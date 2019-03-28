Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 797,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 81,014 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth $67,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after buying an additional 5,187,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

