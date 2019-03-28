Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 862 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,012 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $158.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Cigna’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

