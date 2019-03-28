Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 75,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $10,252,338.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,836,026.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $598,057.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,287 shares in the company, valued at $38,655,012.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,674 shares of company stock worth $43,624,071 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

