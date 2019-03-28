Secureworks (SCWX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.66 million.Secureworks also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.13–0.09 EPS.

SCWX opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.10. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secureworks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secureworks stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

