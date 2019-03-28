Secure Trust Bank (STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Secure Trust Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,120 ($27.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $236.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

In related news, insider Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($15.42) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($19,597.28).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

