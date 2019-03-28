Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$8.29. The company had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 69.08. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 68,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$561,156.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,475,931.50. Also, Director George Wadsworth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$138,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,839,307.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,216.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

