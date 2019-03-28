Secoo (SECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Secoo to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SECO stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

