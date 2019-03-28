Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $75.18 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $1,324,328.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

