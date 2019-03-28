Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGEN. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 3,082,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.32. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $1,324,328.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.