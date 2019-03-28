Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper-Standard in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.65 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

