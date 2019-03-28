Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abraxas Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAS. Stephens began coverage on Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,784,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 151,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson acquired 174,652 shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $199,103.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 357,884 shares of company stock worth $407,816 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.