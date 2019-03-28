Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. 2,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,674. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

