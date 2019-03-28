SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

