SBA Communications (SBAC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $198.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,372.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $4,066,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $138,480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18,340.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 758,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 679,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,836,000 after purchasing an additional 664,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

