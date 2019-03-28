SBA Communications (SBAC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.38.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $198.14.
In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,372.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $4,066,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $138,480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18,340.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 758,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 679,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,836,000 after purchasing an additional 664,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
