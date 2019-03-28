Sasol Limited (SSL) Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 274.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 108,799 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 764,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

